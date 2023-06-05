(CNN) — The Biden administration on Monday announced a goal to produce 50 million metric tons of clean hydrogen fuel by 2050 – an ambitious roadmap that, if successful, would cut around 10% of the country’s planet-warming pollution by the same date.

For the US to transition to clean energy, it will take technologies beyond wind and solar to fuel airplanes, generate electricity and power industry. And the Biden administration is increasingly looking towards hydrogen to meet the demand – a source of energy that burns without pollution and that can be derived from water. But it also could be generated by the fossil fuels it seeks to replace.