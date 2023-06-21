(CNN) — The Biden administration announced a proposal Wednesday to strengthen the Endangered Species Act, including repealing Trump-era rules that loosened protections for vulnerable species.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service, along with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Maritime Fisheries Service, has proposed clarifying the standards for how the agencies list and reclassify species to ensure that the economic impact of doing so will not be a factor in their process. The Fish and Wildlife Service has also proposed reinstating a “base level of protection” or a “safety net” for all threatened species – which was removed by the Trump administration – though the agency will keep the option of providing additional species-specific rules.

CNN’s Ella Nilsen and Rene Marsh contributed to this report.