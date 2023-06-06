(CNN) — President Joe Biden is set to convene his Cabinet Tuesday, bringing his top lieutenants together to discuss a wide range of topics for the first Cabinet meeting since he declared his candidacy for reelection and days after Congress passed a bipartisan bill to avert a catastrophic default.

“The president’s going to be convening his Cabinet secretaries tomorrow in the Cabinet Room, as he does from time to time, to discuss the progress we’ve made in investing in America,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previewed to reporters.