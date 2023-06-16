(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Friday is marking one year since the passage of the first major gun safety legislation in a generation during a summit in Connecticut on Friday, as gun violence reaches record levels in the United States and additional congressional action remains stalled.

Last year, Biden signed legislation called the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law – a significant breakthrough on one of the most contentious policy issues. The administration has also implemented two dozen executive actions to try to reduce gun violence. But in the absence of congressional action, the White House has turned their focus to state action to try to reduce gun violence.