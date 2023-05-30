Bidens mark eight years since Beau Biden’s death

(CNN) — President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden on Tuesday attended a memorial mass for Beau Biden marking eight years since his death from cancer, according to the White House.

The Bidens attended the morning service at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church in Wilmington, Delaware, before visiting the site of Beau Biden’s grave, which is located behind the church.