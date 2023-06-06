(CNN) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to travel to China in the coming weeks, two US officials and a source familiar with the matter told CNN, as the two countries work to reset normal relations amid what has been an extremely tumultuous and tense year in the relationship.

Planning efforts are underway for the top US diplomat to visit Beijing, the sources said. Blinken’s trip was originally scheduled for February but was postponed after the transiting of a Chinese spy balloon over the US provoked outrage from the Biden administration.