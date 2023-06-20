Blinken says he ‘made very clear’ US ‘would have deep concerns’ about Chinese military activities in Cuba

Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a joint press conference with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, in London on June 20.

 Leah Millis/Pool/Reuters

(CNN) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken “made very clear” during his meetings in Beijing this week that the United States “would have deep concerns” about China increasing its intelligence or military activities in Cuba, the top US diplomat told reporters during a press conference in London on Tuesday.

Blinken was asked about a Wall Street Journal report published Tuesday that Beijing and Havana are discussing establishing a joint military training facility in Cuba.