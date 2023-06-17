Can EV chargers revitalize a working-class city? Reading, Pennsylvania, seeks federal infrastructure money to find out

Reading, Pennsylvania (CNN) — Reading, the fourth-largest city in Pennsylvania, may be most recognized for the iconic Monopoly board game’s Reading Railroad property.

The railroad was one of the first in the US and was one of the biggest companies in the world in its heyday, connecting northeast Pennsylvania’s coal region with Philadelphia and the rest of the country.