(CNN) — The White House confirmed Friday that an official diplomatic reprimand, known as a démarche, had been given to the US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns following President Joe Biden’s comments comparing China’s Xi Jinping to a dictator at a political fundraiser in California earlier this week.

The Chinese government called in Burns for the meeting this week in Beijing to protest Biden’s remarks, according to two US officials familiar with the matter. The move by Beijing comes as officials are still assessing the potential effect of Biden’s comments on US efforts to repair the fractured relationship between the two countries.