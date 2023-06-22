(CNN) — Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng “made serious representations and strong protests to senior officials of the White House and the US Department of State on June 21” following President Joe Biden’s comments likening Chinese President Xi Jinping to a dictator, the embassy said in a statement urging the United States to “take earnest action” or “bear all the consequences.”

The statement, released Thursday, strongly rebukes the comments made by Biden, calling it a “smear” that “seriously contradicts basic facts, breaches diplomatic etiquette, infringes on China’s political dignity, runs counter to the commitments made by the US side, and undermines mutual trust.”