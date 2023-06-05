(CNN) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a frequent Republican critic of former President Donald Trump, said Monday in an exclusive interview with CNN’s Dana Bash that he will not seek the party’s 2024 presidential nomination.

Sununu’s decision further defines the GOP’s 2024 field and means there won’t be a home-state contender in New Hampshire, leaving the Republican contest in the first-in-the-nation primary state wide open.