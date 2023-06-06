(CNN) — Denver voters will choose their next mayor Tuesday in a runoff contest that could see Colorado’s largest city elect its first female chief executive.

Kelly Brough, a former CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, faces former state Sen. Mike Johnston in the race to succeed term-limited Democratic incumbent Michael Hancock. Both candidates advanced to the runoff after finishing in the top two in the crowded first round in April, Johnston with 24% to 20% for Brough. While the race is officially nonpartisan, both candidates identify as Democrats.