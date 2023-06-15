DHS reassigns top official at Customs and Border Protection following death of 8-year-old

In this screengrab from video, Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Tarantino speaks to CNN's Rosa Flores in 2021.

 CNN

Washington (CNN) — The Department of Homeland Security has removed the chief medical officer at US Customs and Border Protection following the death of an 8-year-old girl held in US custody last month, according to a Homeland Security official.

David Tarantino, who served in the position, has been reassigned, according to the official.

CNN’s Rosa Flores contributed to this report.