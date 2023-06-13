(CNN) — For the first time in US history, a former president will appear in federal court to face criminal charges as the Justice Department’s classified documents case against former President Donald Trump escalates the legal jeopardy surrounding the 2024 GOP front-runner.

Tuesday’s hearing, at 3 p.m. ET in Miami, is expected to be procedural in nature. Trump will enter a plea, there will be a discussion of the conditions of his pretrial release, and it’s possible that potential restrictions around Trump’s conduct as the case moves forward are brought up.