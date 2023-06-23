Exclusive: Special counsel trades immunity for fake elector testimony as Jan 6 probe heats up

Washington (CNN) — Special counsel Jack Smith has compelled at least two Republican fake electors to testify to a federal grand jury in Washington in recent weeks by giving them limited immunity, part of a current push by federal prosecutors to swiftly nail down evidence in the sprawling criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The testimony, described to CNN by people familiar with the situation, comes after a year of relative dormancy around the fake electors portion of the investigation and as a parade of related witnesses are being told to appear before the grand jury with no chance for delay.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Paula Reid contributed to this report.