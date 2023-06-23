Washington (CNN) — Many Republicans have criticized Hunter Biden’s plea deal. Some of them have focused on how the prosecutor who negotiated the deal, an appointee of President Donald Trump, agreed not only to endorse a sentence of probation on two misdemeanor tax crimes to which Biden pleaded guilty but to also permit the president’s son to avoid a conviction on a felony charge of being a drug user or addict in possession of a firearm.

Some prominent Republicans in Congress have pointed to the gun cases of Virginia mother Deja Taylor, who is likely to go to prison, and the rapper known as Kodak Black, who did serve time in prison, as evidence of a double standard for Hunter Biden. But a review of the facts around the Taylor case and the Kodak Black case shows that both of them have major differences from the Biden case, in which the Trump-appointed prosecutor, David Weiss, agreed to pretrial diversion.