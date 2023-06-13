Washington (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has responded to his federal indictment the way he has responded to various other crises – with a blizzard of dishonesty.

In posts on his social media platform and in Saturday speeches in Georgia and North Carolina, Trump made numerous false or misleading claims about his handling of classified documents, the FBI’s conduct in the related investigation, the Presidential Records Act, his dealings with the federal government prior to the search of his Mar-a-Lago club and residence, and President Joe Biden’s own handling of documents.