(CNN) — A new oral history project focused on former President Barack Obama’s administration was released on Wednesday, with the first installment centering on climate.

The project consists of work completed by Incite, an interdisciplinary social science research institute at Columbia University, since 2019. The work from the past four years includes 470 interviews and about 1,100 hours of audio and video with senior officials, policymakers, activists and others involved with the Obama administration.