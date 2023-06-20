(CNN) — President Joe Biden huddled in the Oval Office with several of his top advisers in early April as an aide typed prompts into ChatGPT: Summarize the Supreme Court’s New Jersey v. Delaware ruling and turn it into a Bruce Springsteen song.

Weeks earlier, Biden had joked with Springsteen at the National Medal of Arts ceremony that the case, which centered on rights to the Delaware River, also gave his home state a claim to The Boss. Now, before the president’s eyes, the AI chatbot instantaneously began composing the lyrics in Springsteen’s style.