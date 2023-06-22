George Santos’ family members identified as bond backers By Mark Morales and Lauren del Valle, CNN Jun 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A federal judge on Thursday unsealed the identities of the co-signers on embattled Rep. George Santos’ $500,000 bond that allowed the New York Republican to stay out of federal custody after he was charged in a 13-count indictment.The guarantors were listed as Elma Santos Preven and Gercino Dos Santos, according to signatures on the court documents that were unsealed.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular East Yakima kids could see new aquatic center by summer 2025 'This is the end': Gorge murder suspect told police he was on drugs, hallucinating A Titanic expert, an adventurer, a CEO, and a father and son are on the missing submersible Court docs: Yakima Co. prosecutor who handles sexual assault cases accused of groping man at restaurant Bear hangs from 2nd-floor window, climbs into Colorado home, then eats family's pork chops Latest News City of Ellensburg invites community to have coffee with council members Yakima City Council's new ordinance makes drug possession arrests easier 'This is the end': Gorge murder suspect told police he was on drugs, hallucinating East Yakima kids could see new aquatic center by summer 2025 Pasco Police Department celebrates Goose's first birthday! More News