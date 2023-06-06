(CNN) — Senate Republicans say they’ll keep pushing for more funding for Ukraine and defense even in the wake of Kevin McCarthy’s comments that additional funding would face long odds in the GOP-controlled House, potentially setting off a clash between the House Speaker and Senate Minority Leader McConnell.

“My assumption is if when the time comes there would be a lot of collaboration, coordination and trying to make sure that whatever we do would enjoy broad support in both the Senate and in the House,” Republican Whip John Thune told CNN Tuesday when pushed on McCarthy’s comments. “Sometimes on issues like this the Senate leads. Sometimes the House leads, but it’s a heavier lift over there no question.”

