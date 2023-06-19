(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday that the story of Juneteenth is “the story of our ongoing fight to realize America’s promise – not for some, but for all.”

As part of CNN’s “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” concert, Harris – the nation’s first Black vice president – spoke to a crowd gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate the federal holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

CNN’s Lauren Lee and Dan Heching contributed to this reporting.