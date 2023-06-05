(CNN) — House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Monday said he will move ahead this week with efforts to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt, even after the bureau allowed top members of the committee to view an internal law enforcement document.

Comer and the top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Jamie Raskin, received a briefing from senior FBI officials and reviewed the document, known as an FD-1023, in a secure room at the Capitol. According to Republicans, the document includes an unverified allegation that Joe Biden, while vice president, was involved in a bribery scheme involving a foreign national.