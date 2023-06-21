(CNN) — In spring 2003, Supreme Court Justices Anthony Kennedy and Sandra Day O’Connor were ready to break ground on gay rights by striking down a ban on intimate relations between same-sex couples.

The landmark decision set the country on a new path and helped lay the foundation for the 2015 court decision declaring a nationwide right to same-sex marriage. Once-private court papers reviewed by CNN and related interviews reveal the internal debate of key justices concerned with LGBTQ rights but moving carefully. Kennedy, writing for the court in the anti-sodomy case, struggled as he outlined the constitutional right at issue and considered using phrases such as “the sexual instinct.”