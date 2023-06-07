How to watch CNN’s town hall with former Vice President Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at an event hosted by the Polk County Republicans in Des Moines, Iowa, on May 23.

 Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will participate in a CNN town hall on Wednesday following the official launch of his 2024 presidential campaign earlier in the day.

Pence, who served as President Donald Trump’s second-in-command from 2017 to 2021, has for months been positioning himself as a contender for the Republican nomination, while also promoting his memoir “So Help Me God.”