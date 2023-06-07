(CNN) — Hunter Biden’s lawyers hope a recent federal appeals court ruling on access to firearms could help convince the Justice Department not to bring a gun-related prosecution against the president’s son, sources close to his legal team tell CNN.

The 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday that it was unconstitutional for a Pennsylvania man to be denied, under federal law, the ability to purchase a gun because of the man’s previous conviction for lying on a food stamp application.