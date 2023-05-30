(CNN) — There will be “significant costs for US diplomacy” if Congress doesn’t renew a controversial intelligence program gathering communications data that is set to expire this year, a senior State Department official said Tuesday, adding that US diplomats have used the program to monitor Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

The program, known as Section 702, allows authorized US officials to search a vast database that gathers phone calls and text messages of foreign targets overseas from US telecommunications providers. The data can include the communications of Americans in touch with those foreign targets.