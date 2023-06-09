Jill Biden preparing ‘active fundraiser’ role in early stages of campaign

First Lady Jill Biden is pictured here in Nashville in March.

 Cheney Orr/Reuters

(CNN) — First lady Dr. Jill Biden will hit the 2024 fundraising circuit next week, marking her first solo efforts to promote her husband’s reelection campaign.

The first lady will speak at a fundraiser for the Biden Victory Fund, Biden’s joint fundraising committee, in New York City on Monday followed by a West Coast swing that includes two fundraising events in San Francisco on Tuesday and another in Los Angeles on Wednesday. She’s expected to attend more fundraisers later in month, advisers say.