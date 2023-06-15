Judge Cannon jumpstarts oversight of Trump classified documents case with order on security clearances

Aileen Cannon serves as a US district judge for the Southern District of Florida.

 US Courts

(CNN) — US District Judge Aileen Cannon issued her first order since former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith for allegedly mishandling classified information, instructing the parties to get the ball rolling to obtain security clearances for the lawyers who will need them.

In a Thursday order, Cannon gave “all attorneys of record and forthcoming attorneys of record” a Friday deadline for getting in touch with the Justice Department’s litigation security group so that they can expedite “the necessary clearance process.”