Justice Department sues West Virginia governor’s coal empire seeking unpaid fines

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston, West Virginia, on January 11.

 Chris Jackson/AP

Washington (CNN) — The Justice Department announced a lawsuit Wednesday against West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s coal empire, seeking more than $5 million in unpaid civil penalties and fees.

Though Justice, a Republican, is not listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, his adult son who runs the family’s coal operations, James Justice III, and more than a dozen companies the family owns or operates are listed as defendants.