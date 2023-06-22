Washington (CNN) — The Supreme Court met behind closed doors on Thursday to decide if it will take up a case concerning whether the Americans with Disabilities Act covers individuals with gender dysphoria.

Gender dysphoria describes an uncomfortable conflict – “psychological distress” – between a person’s assigned gender and the gender with which the person identifies, according to the American Psychiatric Association. “Though gender dysphoria often begins in childhood, some people may not experience it until after puberty or much later,” the APA says.