Merck sues US government over new Medicare drug price negotiation program

Merck headquarters in Rahway, New Jersey, on Tuesday, April 18.

 Christopher Occhicone/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — The pharmaceutical company Merck sued the US government Tuesday over a law passed last year that empowers Medicare to negotiate prices of certain medications.

Merck claims that the provision, included in the Inflation Reduction Act, is unconstitutional and threatens to stifle the industry’s future investments in cancer treatments and other drugs.

