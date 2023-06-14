Miami Mayor Francis Suarez files to run for president in 2024 By David Wright, CNN Jun 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Miami GOP Mayor Francis Suarez has filed paperwork to run for president, according to new FEC filings, marking the long-shot candidate’s formal entry to the race.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular UPDATE: Benton Co. wildfire now at 1,000 acres, upgraded to Type 3 incident UPDATE: Evacuation orders lifted for Hat Rock fire, Gov. Kotek declares conflagration UPDATE: All evacuation orders lifted for Yakitat Wildfire 'It would have been a tragedy': Yakima DV Coalition program helped child exposed to meth Latest News Wildfire Season 2023 is in full force, here's what you need to know Yakima County Drug Court graduate strives to be a 'beacon of hope' for others 'It would have been a tragedy': Yakima DV Coalition program helped child exposed to meth UPDATE: All evacuation orders lifted for Yakitat Wildfire Downtown Yakima business owners pitch their own parking proposal to replace city's plan More News