Minnesota becomes 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana By Shawna Mizelle and Sydney Kashiwagi, CNN May 30, 2023 Washington (CNN) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota signed a bill into law on Tuesday legalizing recreational marijuana use in the state.With Walz's signature, Minnesota becomes the 23rd state to legalize adult-use cannabis and the third Midwestern state to do so.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.