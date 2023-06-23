More than two dozen states were expected to ban abortion post-Roe. Courts are keeping it legal in several of them

The US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was almost one year ago.

(CNN) — In the year since the monumental US Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the federal constitutional right to abortion nationwide, more than a dozen US states have banned or severely restricted access to the procedure. Abortion remains legal in seven states that were expected to ban abortion after Roe was overturned — bans are held up in courts in six of those states. In the seventh, Michigan voters approved a measure to enshrine abortion rights in their state constitution.

State courthouses have since emerged as the battleground for both restricting and expanding access to abortion. Forty lawsuits challenging abortion bans have been filed in 22 states, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University and the Center for Reproductive Rights as of June 9.