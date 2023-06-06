Washington (CNN) — Republican Rep. George Santos of New York, who was indicted on charges of wire fraud and money laundering, has lost his effort to keep the public from learning the names of the people who co-signed his $500,000 bond, according to court records.

Santos’ attorney Joseph Murray had asked the court to keep the names of the people who guaranteed his half-a-million dollar bond sealed after a motion was filed by multiple news organizations, including CNN, requesting the names be made public.