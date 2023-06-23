(CNN) — New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law Friday that legally protects doctors who prescribe and send abortion pills to patients in states where abortion services are outlawed or restricted.

“We are witnessing a shameful regression of women’s rights in this country as abortion access is restricted in states across the nation,” Hochul said in a news release, adding that the law will ensure that more women will be able to access reproductive health care.

CNN’s Annette Choi, Tierney Sneed, Celina Tebor and Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.