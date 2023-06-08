Newt Gingrich testified before January 6 grand jury By Sara Murray, CNN Jun 8, 2023 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich testified Thursday before a federal grand jury investigating January 6, 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 'Literally skin and bones,' local rescue and training academy help Belgian Malinois found in Pasco City of Grandview celebrates groundbreaking for its first truck plaza Catching up with Castilleja; from KAPP KVEW Community Hero to Kennewick Police Officer Honey bee season is in full buzz; fire tears through more than 100 Tri-City beehives Facing budget cuts, Yakima firefighters consider forming Regional Fire Authority Latest News Yakima grads return to their former elementary, middle schools to inspire students Facing budget cuts, Yakima firefighters consider forming Regional Fire Authority GOOD NEWS: First Responders, City Government and Law Enforcement Catching up with Castilleja; from KAPP KVEW Community Hero to Kennewick Police Officer Bale Breaker Brewing Company's ‘Lady Sparkle Haze IPA’ raises money for Yakima Pride More News