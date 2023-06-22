(CNN) — The Republican-controlled North Carolina state House gave final approval to a bill Thursday that would ban transgender girls and women from competing on middle school, high school and college sports teams that align with their gender identity.

The state House voted 62-43, largely along party lines, to approve an amended version of the bill passed in the state Senate by a vote of 31-17 earlier this week. The measure now heads to the desk of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, whose office slammed Republicans for “spending their time on political culture wars” rather than “working to invest in our schools and pay our teachers more.”

CNN’s Andy Rose and Jack Forrest contributed to this report.