On Trump indictment, Senate GOP leaders silent while top House Republicans vow payback

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks during a press conference following a luncheon with Senate Republicans in the Capitol Building on May 2 in Washington, DC.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(CNN) — The top two Republican leaders in the Senate remain silent a day after former President Donald Trump, the current GOP 2024 presidential frontrunner, was indicted by the federal government.

While the charges have yet to be unsealed, the top two Republicans in the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Minority Whip John Thune have not put out statements, a stark contrast to the swift reaction among House GOP leaders who quickly rushed to Trump’s defense.