Pence to announce 2024 presidential campaign on June 7 By Jeff Zeleny and Kyung Lah, CNN May 31, 2023 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will launch his 2024 presidential campaign on June 7 with an announcement video and a speech in Iowa, two sources familiar with the plans tell CNN.The announcement, first reported by NBC News, will take place ahead of a CNN town hall with Pence later that evening at Grand View University in Des Moines.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Get ready, come July 1st, money to come out of Washington workers paychecks for WA Cares Fund Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses after two car crash Richland Police make arrest in homicide investigation Washington's Department of Labor and Industries proposing new rules on employers safety for outdoor workers "I am so very sorry," Kennewick woman's kind act ends in fire and felony charges Latest News Grandview's roundabout project opens up 34-acre space for new businesses Get ready, come July 1st, money to come out of Washington workers paychecks for WA Cares Fund Richland Fire and Emergency Services says goodbye to firefighter Trevor Ergeson after 32 years of service One arrested after stabbing in Kennewick Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses after two car crash More News