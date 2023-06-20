Read: Justice Department filings related to Hunter Biden federal charges By CNN staff Jun 20, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hunter Biden leaves after President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 people during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Susan Walsh/AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and struck a deal with federal prosecutors to resolve a felony gun charge, the Justice Department said Tuesday in court filings.Read the filings here:The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular UPDATE: Oasis Fire is contained, evacuations remain in place throughout the night California woman identified in fatal crash in Yakima County Suspect identity, victim's names still not released days after deadly Gorge shooting Court docs: Yakima Co. prosecutor who handles sexual assault cases accused of groping man at restaurant New antique shop opens its second location in Richland Latest News City of Ellensburg to hold free Bike Rodeo, Touch a Truck events for kids on Wednesday Court docs: Yakima Co. prosecutor who handles sexual assault cases accused of groping man at restaurant 'Why do something like that?': Deadly shooting near Gorge leaves people in fear and panic New antique shop opens its second location in Richland Hat Rock fire in Umatilla County 70% contained, more than 16,000 acres burned More News