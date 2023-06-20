Read: Justice Department filings related to Hunter Biden federal charges

Hunter Biden leaves after President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 people during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022.

 Susan Walsh/AP

(CNN) — Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and struck a deal with federal prosecutors to resolve a felony gun charge, the Justice Department said Tuesday in court filings.

Read the filings here: