(CNN) — Even before former President Donald Trump was indicted this week over his alleged mishandling of classified documents, Bobbie Kilberg was in the “Never Trump” camp. And the veteran Republican fundraiser worries that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – given his public feuding with Disney, one of his state’s largest employers – might prove too “polarizing” to capture the White House in the end.

So Kilberg – who has spent decades raising money for GOP presidential contenders – has thrown her support behind former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a longtime friend who entered the 2024 race this week. Although she said she would grudgingly vote for DeSantis should he win nomination, Kilberg believes Christie has a “clear lane” to distinguish himself as “somebody who is willing to take Donald Trump on directly and forcefully.”

CNN’s David Wright, Steve Contorno and Kit Maher contributed to this report.