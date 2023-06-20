(CNN) — House and Senate Republicans have been quick to criticize the plea deal between the Department of Justice and Hunter Biden, arguing Tuesday that the charges brought against President Joe Biden’s son exemplify what they describe as the weaponization of the DOJ.

The reaction underscores how the charges brought by the DOJ as the result of a five-year investigation led by a Donald Trump appointee will not deter Republicans on Capitol Hill, particularly GOP lawmakers who control the House and by extension the committees, from pursuing their own probes into the Biden family.

