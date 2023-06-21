(CNN) — The stage is now set in Virginia for the most important down-ballot election of 2023 – a battle for control of the split legislature that will offer an important window into the mood of swing-state voters as next year’s presidential race kicks off.

One incumbent state senator, an anti-abortion rights Democrat, was ousted in Tuesday’s primary, while an election-denying Republican trailed her opponent. Their races were among dozens of contested primaries in a state where Democrats narrowly control the Senate and Republicans have a slight majority in the House of Delegates.