Revived effort to censure Schiff clears key hurdle ahead of final vote

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California is seen on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC, in May.

 Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

(CNN) — The effort to censure Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, a key figure in the House investigations into Donald Trump and who is running for a US Senate seat in California, cleared a key procedural obstacle Wednesday afternoon after a vote to kill the legislation failed.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican, is leading the effort with a revamped measure on the House floor for his role in the Russia probe and investigating Trump after a similar measure she backed failed last week.