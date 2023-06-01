(CNN) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist who launched his 2024 presidential bid earlier this year, discussed the importance of a democratic election and critiqued the Democratic National Committee over the push to change the presidential nominating calendar in a Thursday address to the New Hampshire Senate.

Speaking to lawmakers in the New Hampshire State House – a rare public speech since he began his presidential campaign – Kennedy said it’s important that “we have a real democracy and a democratic election in New Hampshire.”