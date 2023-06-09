(CNN) — The federal indictment of former President Donald Trump – his second time being charged in less than three months – has swept the 2024 presidential election into a new period of uncertainty, and made it even more likely that Trump will campaign while also facing trial.

For his rivals, though, the campaign has been frozen in place, with Trump again seizing the spotlight and relegating them to supporting roles.

CNN’s Kit Maher, Veronica Stracqualursi and Kate Sullivan contributed to this story.