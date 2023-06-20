Washington (CNN) — Julie Rikelman, the attorney who argued on behalf of the Mississippi abortion clinic before the Supreme Court in the case that led to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, has been confirmed to a federal appeals court judgeship.

The Senate voted 51-43 on Tuesday to confirm Rikelman to the Boston-based 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals. The approval comes days before the one-year anniversary of the high court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in which she lost arguably the biggest case of her career when the conservative majority reversed nearly 50 years of abortion rights precedent.

CNN’s Ariane de Vogue, Betsy Klein and Jack Forrest contributed to this report.