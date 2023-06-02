(CNN) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Friday the sanction of former Haitian Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe for the alleged misuse of tens of millions of dollars.

In a statement, Blinken said the designation for his involvement in significant corruption would render Lamothe, who also served as minister for planning and external cooperation, “generally ineligible for entry into the United States.”

CNN’s Jennifer Hansler and Hamdi Alkhshali contributed to this report.